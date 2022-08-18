Macquarie Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

