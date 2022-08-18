Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

MGNI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.06. Magnite has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 33.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,335 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

