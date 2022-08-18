Main Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Main Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

