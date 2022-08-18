Main Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

