Main Management LLC Increases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Main Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26,228.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 728,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,274,926. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

