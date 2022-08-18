Main Management LLC Purchases 7,716 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

