Main Management LLC Sells 51,100 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Main Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 120,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,649. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

