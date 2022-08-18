Main Management LLC Sells 5,589 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $128.50. 63,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,753. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $176.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

