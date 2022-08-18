Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.78 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00026951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

