Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.27. Marchex shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 19,870 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
