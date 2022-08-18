Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.27. Marchex shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 19,870 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

