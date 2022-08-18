MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $424,500.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $61.06.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on HZO shares. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
