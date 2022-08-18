MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $424,500.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HZO stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 276.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HZO shares. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

