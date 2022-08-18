Mark A. Nason Sells 15,198 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 927,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Skechers U.S.A.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.