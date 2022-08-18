Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,260 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

