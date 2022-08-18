Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 834 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

