Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

