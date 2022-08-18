Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,083,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.48%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

