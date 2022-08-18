Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool stock opened at $386.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.