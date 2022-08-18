Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $900,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

