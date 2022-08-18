Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $65.18 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,479,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,319,800 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

