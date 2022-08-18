Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 6,318 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

