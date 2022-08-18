Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,014,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $390.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day moving average is $316.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.