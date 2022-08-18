Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 458.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.