Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue GBX 5.70 Dividend

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marshalls Stock Performance

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 445.80 ($5.39) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 569.66. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 427.20 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($10.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.85.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

Marshalls Company Profile

In other Marshalls news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). In other Marshalls news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Insiders have bought a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $5,481,449 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.