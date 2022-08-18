Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 114.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

