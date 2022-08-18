Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 114.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marten Transport
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
