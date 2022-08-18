Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,475 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $108,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.