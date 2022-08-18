Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.48. 175,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,228,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

