Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000.

Masonite International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 177,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

