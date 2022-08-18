Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mattel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

