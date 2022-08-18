MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MaxCyte Stock Down 2.8 %
MaxCyte stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.
In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
