MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.8 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

About MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

