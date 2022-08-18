McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 2,920 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

