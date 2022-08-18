McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BR opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.