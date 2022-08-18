McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

