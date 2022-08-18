MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDU remained flat at $32.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

