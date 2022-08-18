Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 3,552,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

