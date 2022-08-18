Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83,831 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 165.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
