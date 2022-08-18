MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $25.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00718746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

