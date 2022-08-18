Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock remained flat at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

In related news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088 over the last 90 days. 73.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

