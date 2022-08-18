Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 37,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,595. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $414.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

In related news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,565.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

