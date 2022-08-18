Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $230.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $230.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00223964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001443 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00478882 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

