Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00483908 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

