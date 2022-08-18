Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NVO opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.48%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

