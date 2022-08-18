Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,831 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $437.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

