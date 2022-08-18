Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

C opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

