Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.63 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

