Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.72 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

