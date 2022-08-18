Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.90 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.