Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $636.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

