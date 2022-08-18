Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 111,384 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 111,384 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

