Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 20,118 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Garmin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Garmin by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

