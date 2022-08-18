Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,071 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $272,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $76,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

CINF stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

